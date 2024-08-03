Forgotten Man City man joins Borussia Dortmund for €30m despite never making appearance for Pep Guardiola's side

GettyImagesRitabrata BanerjeeForgotten Man City man joins Borussia Dortmund for €30m despite never making appearance for Pep Guardiola's sideManchester CityBorussia DortmundTransfersYan CoutoPremier LeagueBundesligaManchester City have sold defender Yan Couto to Borussia Dortmund, with the defender moving on an initial loan with an obligation to buy. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan City sell defender to DortmundBrazilian full-back never played for the Premier League sideLeaves on initial loan deal with obligation to buyArticle continues below