Football's biggest bust-ups: Why Zlatan Ibrahimovic never saw eye-to-eye with Pep Guardiola at Barcelona

The outspoken Swede arrived at Camp Nou in 2009, but it soon became clear that he and the Catalan coach were not compatible

Pep Guardiola and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are two absolute footballing legends. One has become one of the greatest managers in the world, winning absolutely everything there is to win at Manchester City, and building great club teams both in the north-west and at Barcelona.

Ibrahimovic, by comparison, is a maverick, an almost overly-assured individual who believes wholeheartedly in his own hype, and is perhaps right to do so. Across 827 club games, he has scored 496 goals and provided 204 assists. A Swedish icon, he remains one of the best strikers ever to step foot on a pitch.

It is perhaps little surprise, then, that the pair butted heads at Barcelona, leading to an iconic falling out...