'Football is for everyone!' - Sergio Aguero slams 'entitled' Real Madrid for reaction to Vinicius Junior Ballon d'Or loss as Man City legend insists Rodri deserved 'best in the world' title
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has hit out at Real Madrid after their reaction to seeing Rodri beat Vinicius Jr to the Ballon d'Or award.
- Real Madrid boycott Ballon d'Or after Vinicius snub
- Aguero hits out at La Liga giants
- Says Rodri is a deserved winner