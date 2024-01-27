Football fan chases referee off pitch after controversial penalty award in League One match between Portsmouth and Port Vale

Jack McRae
Port Vale PortsmouthGetty/X
Port ValePortsmouthLeague OnePort Vale vs Portsmouth

A Port Vale fan had to be restrained by players and staff after chasing and confronting referee Craig Hicks for awarding Portsmouth a penalty.

  • Fan ran on the pitch to confront referee
  • Port Vale condemn supporter's actions
  • Portsmouth win game 1-0

