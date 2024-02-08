Folarin Balogun, from hero to villain! USMNT striker scores regulation penalty but misses spot-kick in shootout as Monaco fall to third-tier Rouen in shocking Coupe De France loss

Folarin Balogun, from hero to villain! USMNT striker scores regulation penalty but misses spot-kick in shootout as Monaco fall to third-tier Rouen in shocking Coupe De France lossJacob SchneiderGettyFolarin BalogunUSAMonacoRouen vs MonacoRouenCoupe de FranceFolarin Balogun scored a regulation penalty, but missed his spot-kick in the shootout, as Monaco embarrassingly crashed out of the Coupe De France.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBalogun scores first Monaco goal since NovemberMisses crucial penalty kick in shootoutThird-tier Rouen knock out Ligue 1 giants and advance