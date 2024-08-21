Federico Chiesa set for shock cut-price Barcelona transfer with Juventus desperate to shift winger

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeFederico Chiesa set for shock cut-price Barcelona transfer with Juventus desperate to shift wingerF. ChiesaBarcelonaTransfersLaLigaJuventusSerie AFederico Chiesa is reportedly set for a shock cut-price Barcelona transfer with Juventus desperate to offload the Italian.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiesa could head to BarcelonaJuventus ready to sell at a discounted priceSalary demands could pose a problem for BarcaArticle continues below