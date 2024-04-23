Nottingham Forest EvertonGetty
Gill Clark

Explained: Why VAR audio from controversial Everton vs Nottingham Forest clash will not be made public

Everton vs Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestEvertonPremier League

Nottingham Forest will be handed the VAR audio from their controversial clash with Everton but it will not be made public.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Forest left furious by defeat to Everton
  • Believe they should have won three penalties
  • Have asked for VAR audio
Article continues below

Editors' Picks