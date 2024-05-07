Explained: Why Real Madrid will be presented with La Liga trophy twice following RFEF disagreement

GettyGill ClarkExplained: Why Real Madrid will be presented with La Liga trophy twice following RFEF disagreementReal MadridLaLigaReal Madrid vs Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesReal Madrid will be presented with their new La Liga trophy twice in the coming week after a disagreement with the RFEF.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReal Madrid have already won La Liga titleWill receive trophy at their training groundAnd for a second time ahead of Alaves clashArticle continues below