Explained: Why Neymar's return to Brazil national team has been postponed after CBF talks with Al-Hilal forward

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeExplained: Why Neymar's return to Brazil national team has been postponed after CBF talks with Al-Hilal forwardNeymarBrazilAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueBrazil icon Neymar is unlikely to feature for the national team until March 2025 as he continues to battle back to full match fitness.Neymar won't feature for Brazil in NovemberLikely to return to action in MarchMade a comeback from injury earlier this month for Al-Hilal