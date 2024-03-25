Jude Bellingham England 2024Getty Images
Harry Sherlock

Explained: Why England are playing without names on the back of their shirts in second half of Belgium friendly at Wembley

EnglandBelgiumEngland vs BelgiumFriendlies

England face Belgium in an international friendly on Tuesday but will play the second half without names on their shirts.

  • England will not wear names on their shirts
  • Play Belgium after Brazil defeat on Friday
  • Raising awareness for Alzheimer's

