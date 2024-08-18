Explained: Why Eberechi Eze's stunning goal from direct free-kick for Crystal Palace against Brentford was controversially ruled out as referee accused of 'monumental mistake'
Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze scored a stunning goal against Brentford on Sunday but saw his effort controversially ruled out by the match referee.
- Eze scores brilliant free kick against Brentford
- Goal is ruled out by match referee
- Controversial decision criticised by Redknapp