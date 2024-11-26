Michael OwenGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'It bloody hurts' - Ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen admits he now 'avoids' Anfield because he 'doesn't feel welcome'

LiverpoolPremier League

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has admitted that he 'avoids' Anfield because he 'doesn't feel welcome' anymore.

  • Owen misses visiting Anfield
  • Does not feel welcome at the venue
  • Owen left Liverpool to play for Real Madrid & then Man Utd
