Erik ten Hag 'wanted' Scott McTominay to remain at Man Utd as Red Devils boss reflects on disappointing £30m Napoli transfer

Getty/GOALPeter McVitieErik ten Hag 'wanted' Scott McTominay to remain at Man Utd as Red Devils boss reflects on disappointing £30m Napoli transferManchester UnitedS. McTominayTransfersPremier LeagueSSC NapoliSerie AE. ten HagErik ten Hag says he wanted Scott McTominay to stay at Manchester United as the midfielder leaves Old Trafford for Napoli.