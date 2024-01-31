'There's a line' - Erik ten Hag makes final statement on Marcus Rashford after Man Utd star's 12-hour nightclub bender as he fires 'discipline' warning to entire squad

'There's a line' - Erik ten Hag makes final statement on Marcus Rashford after Man Utd star's 12-hour nightclub bender as he fires 'discipline' warning to entire squadJames WestwoodGetty ImagesMarcus RashfordManchester UnitedPremier LeagueErik ten HagWolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester UnitedWolverhampton WanderersErik ten Hag has issued a final statement on Marcus Rashford's breach of discipline at Manchester United, and fired a warning to the whole squad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRashford under fire for clubbing in BelfastLeft out of Newport game but has 'taken responsibility'Ten Hag says case is now 'closed'