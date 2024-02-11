Erik ten Hag reveals what Kobbie Mainoo can learn from Casemiro as Man Utd boss talks up ‘bond’ between midfield duo

Harry Sherlock
Casemiro Mainoo Man UtdGetty/GOAL
Manchester United

Erik ten Hag believes that Kobbie Mainoo can learn from Casemiro and highlighted the benefits of the two playing together at Manchester United.

  • Mainoo a rising star at United
  • Casemiro a seasoned veteran
  • Ten Hag expects two to work together

