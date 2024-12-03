England women's player ratings vs Switzerland: Grace Clinton sends a message while Ruby Mace enjoys strong Lionesses debut in Sarina Wiegman's experimental XI

The Manchester United star once again made her case to be in the starting line-up on a regular basis, just seven months out from Euro 2025

Three goals in five caps is not a bad record at all, especially if you're a player looking to push into your country's starting line-up. That's what Grace Clinton's stats in this Lionesses team stand at as England's 2024 came to a close on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over Switzerland, the Manchester United star scoring the only goal against the hosts of next summer's European Championships.

When that tournament comes around in seven months' time, Clinton may well find herself in Sarina Wiegman's best XI if she keeps this sort of form up, too. After only making her senior debut in February, she's become a regular feature for England throughout the year, though is still trying to break into that line-up. On Tuesday, she did her chances no harm, standing out as the Lionesses' best player in a first half which also saw her pop up in the right place at the right time to break the deadlock, once Millie Turner's header had bounced back off the post.

Given that occurred with just eight minutes on the clock, it was something of a surprise that England couldn't add to their lead, especially as they dominated before the break and created a number of chances. But this was a night which Wiegman and her team still got plenty out of, with changes of shape, several different faces and even two debutantes on show as the European champions wrapped up their 2024.

GOAL rates England's players from Bramall Lane...