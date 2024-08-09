Lee Carsley England 2024Getty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

'Waiting for Pep' - England fans react to Lee Carsley being named interim Three Lions boss with FA hailed for making 'quality decision'

EnglandGareth SouthgatePep Guardiola

England fans are delighted with the FA's decision to appoint Lee Carsley as Gareth Southgate's successor on a temporary basis.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Southgate resigned after Euro 2024 disappointment
  • Carsley announced as interim Three Lions boss
  • Guardiola linked with permanent position
Article continues below