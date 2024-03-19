Eintracht Frankfurt's new manager Sir Alex Ferguson?! Why legendary ex-Man Utd boss has posed for photos with Bundesliga club that suspiciously look like a managerial unveiling
Sir Alex Ferguson has posed for pictures with Eintracht Frankfurt that look suspiciously like a manager unveiling, but all is not what it seems.
- Iconic Scottish coach retired in 2013
- Enjoys watching former clubs
- Always had a soft spot for Eintracht