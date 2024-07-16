'Dream come true' - Kylian Mbappe gives first speech to Real Madrid fans at sold-out Santiago Bernabeu after surprise welcome from Zinedine Zidane as his mother Fayza Lamari is reduced to tears Kylian MbappeReal MadridLaLiga

Kylian Mbappe has addressed a packed Santigo Bernabeu for the first time as a Real Madrid player, saying his move to Spain is a “dream come true”.