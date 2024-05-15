Douglas Luiz brutally trolls Rio Ferdinand with revenge post after Aston Villa secure spot in Champions League

Getty/GOALRichard MillsDouglas Luiz brutally trolls Rio Ferdinand with revenge post after Aston Villa secure spot in Champions LeagueDouglas LuizAston VillaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueChampions LeagueDouglas Luiz has got his own back on Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand following Aston Villa's Champions League qualification.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFerdinand trolled Luiz after Man Utd beat VillaAston Villa qualify for Champions LeagueLuiz gets his own back on ex-Man Utd defenderArticle continues below