Does Emma Hayes want job in men’s football after USWNT role? Chelsea’s WSL title-winning coach responds to future questions

Does Emma Hayes want job in men’s football after USWNT role? Chelsea’s WSL title-winning coach responds to future questionsChris BurtonGettyUSAWSLEmma HayesWomen's footballChelsea FC WomenPremier LeagueEmma Hayes is preparing to take the USWNT reins, and the legendary Chelsea boss has no overwhelming desire to move into men’s football.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReputation earned as one of the bestConsiderable success enjoyed in women's gameHas been linked with various posts in men's football