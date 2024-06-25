Does Cristiano Ronaldo need to leave Al-Nassr after 50-goal season? Portuguese given ‘new challenges’ transfer advice in order to play into his 40s
Cristiano Ronaldo may need to leave Al-Nassr in order to play into his 40s, says Stuart Pearce, with “new challenges” transfer advice being offered.
- All-time great under contract in Saudi Arabia
- Will celebrate notable birthday in February
- Could become a free agent again in 2025