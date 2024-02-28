Dele Alli EvertonGetty
Dele Alli is back on the grass amid injury nightmare - but Everton star may still miss the entire season

Dele Alli is reportedly back on the grass but the Everton star may still miss the entire season after undergoing a groin surgery in January.

  • Alli has not played since March last year
  • Had undergone surgery to get rid of a groin issue
  • Midfielder's Everton future hangs in the balance

