Dele Alli put through his paces as soon-to-be free agent trains with Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke & ex-Tottenham team-mate Kyle Walker-Peters ahead of pre-season despite uncertain future
Dele Alli has been training with Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke & ex-Tottenham team-mate Kyle Walker-Peters to keep himself fit ahead of next season.
- Dele back in training after an injury comeback
- Was spotted doing drills with colleagues
- Everton future is still uncertain