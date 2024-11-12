David Coote could face aggravated misconduct charge with FA investigating Premier League referee's alleged derogatory comments about Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp
Premier League referee David Coote could face an aggravated misconduct charge, with the FA investigating remarks about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- FA investigating controversial Coote video
- X-rated rant on Liverpool & Klopp
- Involving Klopp's nationality could land official in more trouble