Revealed: Why Darwin Nunez's winning goal for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest should've been ruled out as furious Mark Clattenburg goes mad at PGMOL in new ref analyst role Darwin NunezLiverpoolNottingham ForestNottingham Forest vs LiverpoolPremier League

Nottingham Forest's referee consultant Mark Clattenburg believes Darwin Nunez's late winner for Liverpool on Saturday should have been ruled out.