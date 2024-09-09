Are critics watching? Cristiano Ronaldo has 'proved' quality of Saudi football says Al-Hilal star Ruben Neves as former Premier League midfielder makes big GPS claim
Ruben Neves claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has “proved” the quality of Saudi Pro League football, with critics being urged to pay closer attention.
- All-time great moved to Middle East in 2023
- Joined by several other household names
- In the process of chasing down 1,000 goals