Cristiano Ronaldo hands fresh David De Gea demand to Al-Nassr as Saudi Pro League side look to replace David Ospina

GettyJamie SpencerCristiano Ronaldo hands fresh David De Gea demand to Al-Nassr as Saudi Pro League side look to replace David OspinaDavid De GeaCristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro LeagueManchester UnitedTransfersCristiano Ronaldo is hoping to bring former Manchester United team-mate David de Gea to the Saudi Pro League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRonaldo recommends De GeaAl-Nassr set to sign new goalkeeperEx-Manchester United star still without a clubArticle continues below