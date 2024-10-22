Cristiano Ronaldo brutally told his 'career is coming to an end' and he won't hit 1,000-goal milestone as ex-Liverpool star warns Portugal captain to stop putting himself ahead of his country
Cristiano Ronaldo knows his career is coming to an end and needs to prioritise his team over himself, according to ex-Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann.
- Ronaldo still going strong aged 39
- But told his career is coming to an end
- Warned he will miss 1,000 career goals target