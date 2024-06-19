Cristiano Ronaldo bizarrely labelled a 'genius' after subdued display in Portugal's Euro 2024 opener as Czechia boss Ivan Hasek talks up 39-year-old's 'incredible' instincts Cristiano RonaldoPortugalPortugal vs CzechiaCzechiaEuropean Championship

Czechia manager Ivan Hasek heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo despite the veteran's underwhelming performance in Portugal's Euro 2024 opener.