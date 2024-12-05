Cristiano Ronaldo's backing, rivalling EAFC and 'fair-to-play' - how UFL plan to make a splash in the world of football gaming

The free-to-play game is out now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Windows, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited about its release

The football-gaming landscape has always been dominated by two publishers, EA Sports and Konami. The race to the top was back-and-forth until the 2010s when the former zipped and zoomed away.

FIFA was the digital football brand, though it was not without criticisms. Stagnant developments in between year-to-year releases and, more concerningly, the unrestricted ability to blow all of your money away with in-game purchases were spotlighted, but rarely challenged. Changing the franchise name to 'EAFC' has done little to rebuild their reputation.

Meanwhile, Konami shed their Pro Evolution Soccer skin in 2021 in favour of 'eFootball'. Their prior releases have been criticised for poor graphics and unrealistic gameplay.

A gap in the market has emerged. Over the last six years, Strikerz Inc have been busy conjuring a competitor. At last, UFL is ready for the world to experience. It is out now and free across various consoles and platforms.

GOAL had the opportunity to exclusively speak with UFL's CEO, Eugene Nashilov, to discuss the free-to-play and 'fair-to-play' game, how Cristiano Ronaldo became involved as an ambassador and an investor, and plenty more.