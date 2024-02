Cristiano Ronaldo scored late to fire Al-Nassr to a comfortable 2-0 win over Al-Fayha and seal a quarter-final berth in the AFC Champions League.

Al-Nassr beat Al-Fayha 2-0 - 3-0 on aggregate

Ronaldo put in an impressive shift for the hosts

Scored late to cap off fine performance