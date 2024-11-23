Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC win their first USL Championship title, dominate first-year club Rhode Island FC 3-0

USL Alex LabidouColorado Springs Switchbacks FC win their first USL Championship title, dominate first-year club Rhode Island FC 3-0Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Rhode Island FCUSL ChampionshipColorado Springs Switchbacks FCRhode Island FCColorado Springs were dominant from the opening kick, seizing a historic title in front of their faithful Weidner FieldArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowColorado Springs lift their first USL titleSwitchbacks were dominant throughoutRhode Island's Cinderella run comes to an endFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱