Cole Palmer told the one thing he must do to become 'the best player in Europe' as Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is hailed for giving England star 'so much freedom' this season
Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been told the one thing he needs to do if he is to become the best player in Europe by former Blue William Gallas.
- Palmer starring for Chelsea
- Has helped the Blues into second place in table
- Offered advice on how to be Europe's best