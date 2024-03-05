Phil Parkinson Welcome to WrexhamGetty/FX
Chris Burton

‘Closely guarded secret’ – Welcome to Wrexham intrigue ahead of season three as club director explains what makes Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney production special

WrexhamLeague Two

Shaun Harvey has explained what makes ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ special, but says viewing figures for the documentary are a “closely guarded secret”.

  • Hollywood co-owners at SToK Racecourse
  • Raised club's profile across the world
  • Doc covers much more than football matters

