Chivas 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Chivas kits for the 2024-25 season.

Founded in 1906 and known for only featuring Mexican-born players, Chivas are one of the most successful clubs in Mexico, having won 12 Liga MX titles, seven Campeón de Campeones and four Copa MX championships.

El Rebaño Sagrado's most recent Liga MX and Copa MX titles were won in 2017, while led by Matias Almeyda.

Chivas have had several kit manufacturers over the years, including Adidas, and Reebok, but Puma has been their official kit supplier since 2016 and may continue its partnership through the 2024-25 season as well.

So, what will Chivas be wearing in the 2024-25 season? GOAL brings you everything we know so far, including leaks, rumours, where to buy, prices and more.