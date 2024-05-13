Estevao Willian PalmeirasGetty Images
Valentin Furlan and Thiago Fernandes

Chelsea set to break record with €65m bid to sign 17-year-old wonderkid Willian 'Messinho' Estevao from Palmeiras

ChelseaPalmeirasPremier LeagueTransfers

Chelsea are prepared to table a huge €65 million (£56m/$70m) bid for the next Brazilian star from Palmeiras.

  • Chelsea targeting young talent
  • Willing to fork out for 'Messinho'
  • Biggest transfer in Brazilian football
