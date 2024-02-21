Chelsea told 'not even Pep Guardiola' could've led club to success this season as ex-Blues defender insists Mauricio Pochettino walked into 'shambles' at Stamford Bridge after chaotic transfer splurges
Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has defended Mauricio Pochettino by insisting that even Pep Guardiola couldn't have led the club to success this season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Leboeuf claims Chelsea were in shambles
- Even Pep would have failed to guide them to success
- Chelsea take on Liverpool in Carabao Cup final