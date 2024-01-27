'His legacy is massive' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino sends glowing tribute to departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

'His legacy is massive' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino sends glowing tribute to departing Liverpool manager Jurgen KloppPeter McVitieGetty/GOALJuergen KloppChelseaLiverpoolPremier LeagueMauricio PochettinoChelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino admits he was "sad" to hear that Jurgen Klopp will step down as Liverpool coach at the end of the season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp announced Liverpool departurePochettino asked for reaction to newsChelsea boss amazed by German's legacy