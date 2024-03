‘F*ck off Mauricio!’ - Chelsea fans make Pochettino feelings known - and call Todd Boehly a ‘c*nt’ - as frustrations show following dire draw against Brentford ChelseaMauricio PochettinoBrentford vs ChelseaPremier League

Chelsea fans chanted for Mauricio Pochettino to "f*ck off" against Brentford, and labelled Todd Boehly a "c*nt" in scenes of rebellion on Saturday.