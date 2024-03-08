Chelsea loanee power rankings: Ian Maatsen makes flying start in Dortmund - but the same can't be said for Armando Broja at Fulham

True to form, the Blues have a host of players - both young and more experienced - who are spending the campaign away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have a chequered history with the loan system, only really reaping the rewards of shipping out their best and brightest in recent seasons, with several of Cobham's finest shining in the first team. It's been a long road to reach this point, with the noughties and 2010s particularly profligate; so much talent fell through the cracks and ultimately by the wayside amid Roman Abramovich's relentless pursuit of immediate success.

Things are different now, though, with Reece James, Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah walking proof that there is a route to the first team for members of the loan army, and the club's newly-established emphasis on youth means there are opportunities to be had if you can prove yourself elsewhere.

However, for other, more experienced players, the loan system simply offers an escape route - a chance to reinvigorate their career in new surroundings, without any hope or expectation of ever returning to Stamford Bridge.

GOAL ranks Chelsea's current crop of loanees as they progress throughout the season...

Last updated: December 19, 2023