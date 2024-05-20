Chelsea line up two potential candidates to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Blues boss prepares for crunch talks with Todd Boehly & Co.

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeChelsea line up two potential candidates to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Blues boss prepares for crunch talks with Todd Boehly & Co.ChelseaMauricio PochettinoKieran McKennaPremier LeagueChelsea have added two names to their managerial shortlist if they decide to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChelsea eyeing moves for McKenna and Amorim Pochettino to meet Blues hierarchy for season reviewChelsea finished sixth in the Premier League Article continues below