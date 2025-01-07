'He's not that striker!' - Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel takes another swipe at Nicolas Jackson in fresh call for club to sign Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak or Viktor Gyokeres
John Obi Mikel took another dig at a misfiring Nicolas Jackson as he urged Chelsea to sign Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak or Viktor Gyokeres.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Jackson hasn't scored in last four games
- Chelsea have dropped 10 points during this period
- Mikel wants top-tier striker