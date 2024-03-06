PHOTO: This is why the Championship needs VAR! West Brom defender Cedric Kipre gets away with BLATANT handball save against QPR

Getty Images/Goal/ Sky Sports ScreengrabSoham MukherjeePHOTO: This is why the Championship needs VAR! West Brom defender Cedric Kipre gets away with BLATANT handball save against QPRCedric KipreWest Bromwich AlbionQueens Park Rangers vs West Bromwich AlbionQueens Park RangersChampionshipWest Brom's Cedric Kipre miraculously escaped punishment for a blatant handball on the goal line against QPR in the Championship.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowQPR fought back to hold West Brom 2-2Kipre used his hand to prevent a goalEscaped unscathed as match officials failed to spot