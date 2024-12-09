Carlo Ancelotti reveals the secret behind Jude Bellingham’s rediscovered goalscoring touch after Real Madrid midfielder scores in fifth straight La Liga game
Carlo Ancelotti revealed how Jude Bellingham rediscovered his form, with the Real Madrid star scoring in five straight La Liga matches.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ancelotti explains Bellingham's rise in form
- Has scored in five consecutive league games
- Real Madrid take on Atalanta on Wednesday