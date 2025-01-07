Carlo Ancelotti gives honest assessment of Endrick amid Real Madrid questions – with Brazilian wonderkid failing to score or assist in 5-0 Copa del Rey romp at Deportivo Minera
Carlo Ancelotti has delivered an honest assessment of Endrick amid questions of the Brazilian wonderkid’s value to the Real Madrid cause.
- Youngster struggling for game time
- Urged to be patient in pursuit of spark
- Has been talk of January loan move