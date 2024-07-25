Kylian Mbappe Carlo Ancelotti Real MadridGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Carlo Ancelotti reveals how he'll fit Kylian Mbappe into his Real Madrid team alongside Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo

Kylian MbappeCarlo AncelottiReal MadridLaLigaChampions League

A number of questions have been raised as to where Kylian Mbappe fits in at Real Madrid and boss Carlo Ancelotti has responded.

  • Question made about Mbappe signing
  • Ancelotti reveals where Mbappe fits in the team
  • Will be flexible in attack with Vinicius and Rodrygo
