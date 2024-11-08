Carlo Ancelotti holds 'tense' crisis meeting with Real Madrid players to find solution to 'critical situation' after Barcelona & AC Milan defeats
Carlo Ancelotti reportedly held a crisis meeting with Real Madrid players on Thursday as they aim to find a solution to their ongoing issues.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Los Blancos suffer defeats to Barcelona & AC Milan
- Ancelotti's job on the line at Real Madrid
- Italian holds crucial meeting with first-team stars