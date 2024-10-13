Bukayo Saka injury update: Arsenal receive welcome boost after star leaves England squad with hamstring scare

GettyJack McRaeBukayo Saka injury update: Arsenal receive welcome boost after star leaves England squad with hamstring scareB. SakaArsenalEnglandPremier LeagueBukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad after suffering a suspected hamstring injury for England against Greece.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSaka appeared to injure hamstring against GreeceWinger withdraws from England squadArsenal face another international break injury scareFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below