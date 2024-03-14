Brighton vs Roma rivalry takes hilarious turn as Seagulls supporters unfurl banner with ultimate Italian insult aimed at Giallorossi legend Francesco Totti
The recent rivalry between Brighton and Roma fans took a funny turn on Thursday as home fans at the Amex unfurled a banner insulting Francesco Totti.
- Brighton fans respond to attacks on late Queen Elizabeth II
- Take a dig at club legend at Totti
- Insult targetted at controversial topping on pizza